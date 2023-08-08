NBA.com calls Bulls, Jevon Carter signing top-five underrated move of the offseason

With shooting an issue at the front of the front office's mind, the Bulls got busy during NBA free agency this offseason, signing 3-and-D point guard Jevon Carter.

NBA.com dared to call his signing one of the top-five underrated moves of the NBA offseason, ranking it the third behind Seth Curry's signing with the Dallas Mavericks and Obi Toppin's trade to the Indiana Pacers.

"With the news that Lonzo Ball is expected to miss the entire 2023-24 regular season, the Bulls needed to add point guard depth to its roster this offseason," NBA.com's Brian Martin wrote. "The addition of Carter should help fill that void. Carter is entering his sixth NBA season and spent the past season and a half with the Milwaukee Bucks. In 101 games with Milwaukee, Carter averaged 7.6 points, 2.4 assists and 1.6 3-pointers in 21.4 minutes per game while shooting 43.7% from 3-point range.

"Carter gives the Bulls a reliable point guard (he posted a 2.87 assist/turnover ratio in Milwaukee) that can execute an offense and help stretch the floor with elite 3-point shooting. His 42.1% shooting from long range last season ranked 12th in the NBA; meanwhile, the Bulls ranked last in the league in 3-pointers made (10.4 per game) and attempted (28.9 per game) last season."

Not only did the Bulls add Carter to their backcourt, but they also re-signed one of their own, Coby White. White signed a 3-year deal this offseason worth up to $40 million.

Presumably, White will be the team's starting point guard, with Carter and Ayo Dosumu, who also signed a 3-year extension this offseason, playing understudy or off-ball roles with the Bulls.

As Martin points out, Carter is an excellent 3-point shooter. He holds a career 39.7% clip from beyond the arc. His volume lay at a career-high 4.2 attempts per game last season with the Bucks.

His defense is also superb, known as a screen navigator and perimeter pest.

The Bulls, while shooting with the 16th-best clip of any NBA team from behind the arc, shot the fewest number of 3-pointers per game last season (28.8 shots per game). Only 27.5% of their points came from the long ball last season.

The presence of Carter and Torrey Craig, who is also an avid 3-point shooter, should help improve the Bulls' shooting desires. Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams -- 37.5% and 41%, respectively -- also recorded reputable 3-point shooting clips last season.

The Bulls front office has preached continuity since overhauling the roster two summers ago. They got it and added valuable pieces to the margins they hope can improve their shortcomings.

Carter is one piece of that puzzle.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.