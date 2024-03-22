How to watch No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 11 Duquesne: TV, streaming, game time

The Round of 32 is upon us, and No. 3 Illinois has to go through No. 11 Duquesne to earn a spot in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2005.
Here's what to know about the upcoming game before tipoff:
Game time: Saturday, March 23 at 7:40 p.m. CT
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
Location: CHI Health Center (Omaha, Nebraska)
TV channel: TNT
Where to stream:
- March Madness Live (app or website)
- TNT app or TNTdrama.com
- truTV app or truTV.com
- Max
- Sling TV
- Hulu with Live TV
- YouTube TV
- FuboTV
Radio: WLS-AM 890 (Chicago), WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign)