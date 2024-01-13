Ramblers outlast Saint Joseph's: 3 Observations

The Loyola Ramblers finally have their first win against the Saint Joseph’s Hawks after dropping three straight games to them in the previous season. This year, it was the Ramblers who took the first of two games in the season series, coming out on top by a score of 78-75. Here are three observations from the win:

Sometimes all you need is one

The Ramblers opened the first half with a very strong performance beyond the arc, hitting nine threes for a 47.4 percent success rate and a three-point lead at halftime. However, that success all but disappeared, with the Ramblers going over twenty minutes without a single three-pointer.

JD knocks down a BIG TIME three pointer. He's got 20 so far🔥



2H | 1:12 | 76🐺-🦅73 pic.twitter.com/9MBHSi6chn — Loyola Men's Basketball (@RamblersMBB) January 13, 2024

That would change with just over a minute remaining in the game, as sophomore Jayden Dawson hit the Ramblers’ first (and only) three of the half to take the lead by three. Dawson would finish as Loyola’s leading scorer with 20 points as he continued his dominant run in conference play.

Phil responds in a big way

After being held scoreless in the previous game, Philip Alston responded with a herculean effort to guide the Ramblers to the win. Alston went to work on both sides of the court, leading the charge in the second half with 18 points, his highest total yet in conference play.

SHOW US YOUR DUNK FACE PHIL🤯🤯🤯 — Loyola Men's Basketball (@RamblersMBB) January 13, 2024

The forward made his presence known on defense as well, contributing with four rebounds and a block.

Anyone but you…

Few players tormented Loyola fans last year more than Lynn Greer III did. Greer was a player who always seemed to turn up to the next level against the Ramblers, averaging 19.6 points in the three games he played against Loyola.

Where he always stood out was his perimeter range, going 12-16 against the Ramblers despite only boasting a 33.3 clip throughout the season. The Ramblers held him in check today, however, keeping him at five points and only one (missed) attempt from three.

The Ramblers now return home to Gentile Arena to take on Massachusetts on Wednesday, with tipoff set for 6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.