Ramblers top Davidson: 3 Observations

The Loyola Ramblers extend their hot streak, now winning five out of their last six games. Their most recent victim was the Davidson Wildcats, who fell by a score of 76-63. The Ramblers now move to 15-7 on the year and improve to 7-2 in conference play. Here are three observations from the win:

The Des Watson Revenge Game

Today’s game was one that junior Des Watson had circled for a while now. While Watson has been making a name for himself as a Rambler, the guard spent his previous first two years at Davidson.

Des Watson on the matchup against his former team:



"It's another opponent but it got a little edge to it for sure... I'm not gonna speak bad on them but we're ready though. I'm ready too. I got a chip on my shoulder, an extra one for them."



Expect a big game from Des today. — Nick Neumayer (@NickNeumayer) February 4, 2024

Watson showed out against his former team today, going 5-9 from beyond the arc to lead the Ramblers with 18 points, his third game of the season with five or more three-pointers.

Rolling in the deep

It wasn’t just Watson who was cooking from deep. The Ramblers combined to go 12-24 from beyond the arc, with a 50 percent clip to give them their best three-point shooting performance all season.





Norris has 14 points so far🔥 pic.twitter.com/EQZ5Dj8P37 — Loyola Men's Basketball (@RamblersMBB) February 4, 2024

Braden Norris was right behind Watson, making four treys to account for 14 points. Also joining in on the fun was Jalen Quinn, who went 2-2 for 10 points, his first double-digit game of the conference slate and second on the season.

Moving it with style

Loyola’s three-point performance could not have happened without their elite ball movement. The Ramblers’ ball movement was a thing of beauty to watch, as they remain one of the top passing teams in the country.

Loyola combined for 21 assists today, their sixth time topping the 20-assist threshold. Watson led the pack with six while Quinn slotted in right behind with five.

The Ramblers now begin a two-game road trip, traveling to Virginia to take on George Mason on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.