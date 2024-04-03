UConn men's basketball flight to Final Four is delayed due to mechanical issues

The UConn men will have to wait a little bit longer to get to the Final Four because of a flight delay caused by mechanical issues.

A UConn Athletics official said the plane was supposed to come in from Kansas City, but ran into multiple technical issues that prevented it from leaving on time.

The team will now depart from Bradley International Airport at 11:30 p.m.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

UConn vs. The World pic.twitter.com/kk5vZFLuDr — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) April 4, 2024

The NCAA handles all travel for teams in the tournament. UConn said the NCAA worked to develop several options for travel alternatives.

"We are disappointed that UConn will arrive later than anticipated and it's unfortunate that the team's travel experience has been impacted," the NCAA said in a statement.

All of the other teams in the Final Four are already in Arizona.

Fans came out to Gampel Pavilion to send off the men's basketball team on Wednesday afternoon. The send-off was originally going to be held on Jim Calhoun Way, but was moved inside due to the weather.

No. 1 UConn will play No. 4 Alabama on Saturday at 9:20 p.m.

The UConn women's basketball team is also in the Final Four. No. 3 UConn will play No. 1 Iowa at 9:30 p.m. on Friday.