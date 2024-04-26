Angel Reese, Connor Bedard hyped about Caleb Williams coming to Chicago

A new class of Chicago sports superstars has arrived.

On Thursday night, the Chicago Bears made a franchise-altering decision official when they drafted USC quarterback Caleb Williams as the first overall pick of the NFL Draft. Williams will bear a heavy weight on his shoulders as the face of a city, and while his light will shine brightest as the quarterback of the Bears, he won't be fully alone in the spotlight.

Less than two weeks ago, the Chicago Sky selected top NIL earner Angel Reese, along with South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, out of LSU at No. 7 in the WNBA Draft. Williams appeared to be tapped into the city's happenings that night and liked the Sky's social media post celebrating the picks.

Reese returned the favor Thursday night during the NFL Draft, giving Williams a hefty shoutout on social media.

DMV TIES! LET’S TURN THE CITY UP!! CONGRATS GANG! @CALEBcsw — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 26, 2024

Bedard, who is fresh off a stellar NHL rookie campaign, offered a congratulatory message as well.

Better days are ahead, Chicago sports fans. Better days are ahead.

