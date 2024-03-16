Bears players have mixed reactions to Justin Fields trade on social media

The Bears made a franchise-altering decision on Saturday, trading Justin Fields to the Steelers in exchange for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick, sources confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock.

Fields had the undivided support of the locker room throughout this process. Several players suggested the Bears keep Fields, saying they already have their quarterback. Instead, the Bears will undoubtedly draft USC's Caleb Williams as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Here are some of the Bears players' initial reactions to Fields' trade, including DJ Moore and Fields himself.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Can’t say thank you enough to the city of Chicago for taking me in and embracing me. Thank you to the entire Bears organization and ownership for allowing me the opportunity to be part of such a historic franchise. But most of all thank you to my all my brothers that I played… pic.twitter.com/fT1dORwFU5 — Justin Fields (@justnfields) March 16, 2024

Business is Business — DJ Moore (@idjmoore) March 16, 2024

Today isn’t easy but it’s a business. — DeMarcus Walker (@livinglegend_44) March 16, 2024

🫠 — Khalil Herbert (@JuiceHerbert) March 16, 2024

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.