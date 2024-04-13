Caleb Williams interactive with Bears social media, teases draft day threads

With the 2024 NFL Draft less than two weeks away, Caleb Williams' official inclusion on the 2024-25 Chicago Bears is zoning in.

And recently, he interacted with Bears social media, amused by a trending meme in the sports social media sphere. Williams is already interacting with the idea of him becoming the next Bears signal caller.

😂😂😂how yall do this stuff https://t.co/ezmC3Mqgq3 — Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) April 13, 2024

The meme is a trending quip in the sports media sphere. It doesn't look like Williams, but the butt of the joke is likely centered around Williams' flashy outifts. Either way, he found it funny.

And speaking of fits, he teased his draft day outfit on social media in a more recent post.

Wait till yall see draft day suit and my ladies dress. 1 of 1s 😆 — Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) April 13, 2024

Williams will be in attendance in Detroit for the 2024 NFL Draft, the NFL announced. Williams joins 13 other top prospects who will be in attendance on April 25.

