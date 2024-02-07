For the entirety of this offseason, it's been a Caleb Williams versus Justin Fields battle in the speculation for which of the two will be the next quarterback for the Bears.

One former quarterback now NFL analyst, Dan Orlovsky, says Williams isn't the consensus to be taken with the first pick of the 2024 NFL draft.

"For Chicago, it does feel like Caleb," Orlovsky said on "The Pat McAfee Show." "But I would say this --- I think all three of those top three kids that are getting their names mentioned --- Caleb, Drake and Jayden Daniels are gonna be in the conversation for No. 1."

"Justin Fields showed a lot this year but I think Quarterback is the right choice at number one for the Bears..



It does feel like it will be Caleb Williams but I think Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels are in the conversation" ~ @danorlovsky7 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/J0xJfVSCbI — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 5, 2024

As aforementioned, Williams and Fields have dominated the talks. The consensus thinking, at this moment in the NFL offseason, is the Bears will take Caleb Williams. Orlovsky expressed the same feelings on the show.

"If I'm Chicago, the more I've gotten away from this season the more a quarterback becomes the right choice at No. 1 and you trade Justin for as high as you can get," Orlovsky said. " ... I think I lean Caleb [Williams] right now. ... I think Caleb's natural throwing ability and playmaking ability is going to be so unique."

Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, is the most highly-touted prospect in the draft. He's considered by some to be a "generational talent" for his off-script playmaking and off-platform throwing ability. Last season, however, wasn't his best year compared to his Heisman year.

In 2023, he threw for around 3,600 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions for the best passer efficiency rating of his college career in a single season (170.1). But USC finished 8-5 this past season, losing head-scratching games to Notre Dame, Utah and Oregon among others.

Maye, like Williams, had a phenomenal sophomore season compared to his junior year. He threw for over 4,200 yards in 2022, compared to around 3,600 yards in 2023. His passer efficiency rating was drastically higher in 2022, also, finishing at 157.9 versus 149.0 in 2023. He's still considered an elite quarterback prospect to go in the top three.

Daniels is the most recent NCAA Heisman Trophy winner from this past season. A fifth-year senior at LSU, Daniels threw for just under 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns this past season. Some compare Daniels' abilities to those of Fields. Daniels rushed for over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns this past season.

If the Bears elect to draft a quarterback, which one will they choose? Williams appears to be the obvious choice, but Orlovsky acknowledges fans shouldn't sleep on the possibility of Maye and Daniels.

