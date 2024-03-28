Here's what one team (not the Bears) offered the Chargers for Keenan Allen

After a quick exchange of contract offers between the Chargers and Keenan Allen, and his representation, the Chargers opted to trade their longtime, veteran wide receiver to the Bears for a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

But the Bears weren't the only team that showed interest and made trade offers for Allen, according to a new report from ESPN. The Houston Texans and New York Jets were also interested in acquiring the 32-year-old receiver.

"[Joe] Hortiz engaged with interested teams, including the Houston Texans -- who offered a package that included a 2025 third-round pick and pick swap, according to a team source -- and the New York Jets."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

MORE: Keenan Allen 'stunned and hurt' by Chargers fallout, per report. Here's why

The Chargers turned down a future third-round pick for a fourth-round pick in April's draft. Allen would've joined Nico Collins and Tank Dell to catch balls from CJ Stroud in Houston. After the fact, to a one-year deal worth $15 million, the Jets signed Allen's teammate, Mike Williams.

You may be wondering why the Bears were only forced to cough up a fourth-round pick for Allen's services, considering he's coming off the best season of his career. Allen's value around the league was low for many reasons, according to the ESPN report.

"Allen's contract was a hurdle in negotiations, and many teams didn't engage in trade talks with the Chargers because of Allen's age and salary, according to multiple league sources," Kris Rhim wrote.

Allen holds a $23 million cap hit on the final year of his contract, which the Bears inhaled. And Allen, 32, is getting up there in age, despite coming off the best season of his career. The Chargers also set a March 17 deadline, according to ESPN, to decide on Allen's future because he was owed a $5 million bonus on that day.

The Bears even asked Allen if he'd be willing to take a pay cut to facilitate a trade. He declined. The Chargers, ultimately seeing their leverage was compromised, opted to take the pick they'll receive at the end of April and send Allen to Chicago.

Allen owns the second-highest cap hit on the Bears behind Montez Sweat, who holds a $25 million cap hit for 2024. Behind Allen, DJ Moore's cap hit of $20 million slots in at third place.

At the end of the day for the Bears, they got Allen for the cheap price of a fourth-round pick to pair with Moore and build a formidable offense. They have to eat a $23 million cap hit, but they have the cap space this season to inhale it and they'll have the chance to get him on a new contract next season.

All in all, Poles struck at a time of adversity for Allen and the Chargers. And he won.

"Keenan Allen popped up, which was a really cool opportunity for where we’re headed, which is going to be with a young quarterback," Poles said. "I thought it was an absolute perfect fit. I don’t think there’s a better receiver in the league that can be better for a young quarterback in terms of understanding the NFL, timing, space, reading defenses.

"So I think that’s a great addition. It balances the field with [wide receiver DJ Moore] on the other side, Cole [Kmet] and [Gerald] Everett at tight end, [D'Andre] Swift at running back. We have a lot of really cool things that can get going and allow us to be dynamic and really special."

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.