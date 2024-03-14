Here's what the Bears 2024 NFL draft picks look like after trading for Keenan Allen

The Bears traded a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Chargers for Keenan Allen, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock. Jay Glazer was the first to report the news on Thursday night.

With that, the Bears now have four picks in the 2024 NFL draft. Here's where they will draft.

First round: No. 1 pick

First round: No. 9 pick

Third round: No. 75 pick

Fourth round (via PHI): No. 122 pick

The Bears traded their own fourth-round pick, which was the No. 110 overall pick. Now, they're left with four picks in the draft. Though, they own two picks in the top 10, which should secure them Caleb Williams with the first pick and either a blue-chip prospect with the No. 9 pick, or more capital, should they trade it back.

It's a tough pill to swallow owning just four draft picks. But Ryan Poles and the Bears have filled a bunch of gaps in the roster. The only pressing need they have to fill is an edge rusher to pair opposite of Montez Sweat. They could fill that gap with the No. 9 pick. Or, they could look to free agency again, should they choose to go that route.

Either way, Allen solidifies a strong wide receiver duo with him and DJ Moore. Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett add to the group. The Bears will surely put some more work into that cohort, as well.

So, how did the Bears acquire Allen?

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Chargers approached Allen about taking a pay cut to help the organization come down from the cap. He declined, according to Rapoport, and the Bears jumped on it.

Adding a wide receiver this offseason was at the top of the Bears' to-do list. They exceeded the expectations trading for Allen.

Allen, 31, has recorded five 1,000+ yard seasons in the past seven seasons. Last season, he earned his sixth Pro Bowl nod, thanks to a season that saw him record 1,243 receiving yards (11th in the NFL) and seven touchdowns. He also caught 108 passes (sixth in the NFL) on 150 targets.

The Bears were speculated to have interest in Mike Williams, Allen's teammate last season in Los Angeles. The Chargers released Williams on Wednesday, freeing $20 million in cap space. Allen, on the other hand, is arguably a bigger acquisition for the comfortable price of a fourth-round pick.

