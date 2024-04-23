Potential Bears draft picks joke about being on the same flight to the 2024 NFL Draft

There are 13 college prospects who accepted their invitations to the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit. Two of those players include USC quarterback Caleb Williams and Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze.

They ended up on the same flight to Detroit and had a fun time joking about it on social media.

Oh shit yall I just saw Rome Odunze on my flight to Detroit!! Big fan! 😂 — Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) April 23, 2024

I’m actually the pilot this morning. Don’t worry I’ll get Caleb to Detroit SAFELY!#nosoulshaveperished https://t.co/3P9OCV7py4 — Rome Odunze (@RomeOdunze) April 23, 2024

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Williams recently threw passes to Odunze, along with DJ Moore and Keenan Allen.

Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze didn’t just take the same flight to Detroit for the draft: I’m told Odunze recently caught balls from Williams … who also was throwing with #Bears WRs Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore.



Chicago owns the Nos. 1 and 9 picks, and hosted Odunze on a visit. pic.twitter.com/Axc4PBzlSe — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 23, 2024

Is that a picture of two future Chicago Bears players?

General manager Ryan Poles declined to admit the Bears will select Williams with the No. 1 pick. He opted to preserve the moment for Thursday when Roger Goodell officially calls his name to the Bears as the first pick.

Odunze isn't the guarantee that Williams is to come to Chicago. But the Bears should hope to grab the big-bodied, deep-threat receiver with the No. 9 pick in the draft. It's not guaranteed, but most suspect he'll be available and the Bears will draft him with that pick.

Poles played it conservatively during the Bears' pre-draft press conference on Tuesday. He said the pick will likely be a game-time decision, as the Bears will wait to see how the first picks play out.

“It’s hard to answer right now,” Poles said. “As the draft unfolds, there’s going to be some indicators that start to educate us on how we need to move to acquire the top talents in this draft."

