Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Bears and the other 31 NFL teams are allowed to host top-30 visits. That means they can host up to 30 players at Halas Hall during the pre-draft process.

Those visits can include various activities, including on-field workouts, drills, formal meetings and medicals. The Bears will host as many athletes as possible during this time to better evaluate those they intend to draft.

Here are some of the players they have hosted thus far, according to reports.

Caleb Williams

This is an easy one. General manager Ryan Poles told the media the Bears would host Williams during the first week of April following his pro day.

A large contingent of the Bears organization was present for Williams' pro day at USC. Poles, Matt Eberflus, Shane Waldron, Kerry Joseph, etc., were present in Southern California to watch Williams throw.

The key to Williams' top-30 visit with the Bears is his medicals. He declined to partake in medical evaluations during the NFL Scouting Combine to eliminate the redundancy of being examined by every team in the league. The Bears will conduct medicals for Williams during their top-30 visit.

Rome Odunze

A prime candidate for the No. 9 pick, Washington receiver Rome Odunze will take a top-30 visit with the Bears.

MORE: Bears to host Washington's Rome Odunze for a top-30 visit: report

Odunze, 21, is expected to be one of the top wide receivers taken off the draft board come April 25. He, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers are this draft class' top pass catchers.

He had a phenomenal senior season with the Huskies this past season. In 15 games, he caught 92 passes for 1,640 yards (led FBS, school record) and 13 touchdowns from quarterback Michael Penix Jr. He finished his junior season with 1,145 yards and seven touchdowns, too.

Brock Bowers

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers will take a top-30 visit with the Bears, according to Tony Pauline.

I'm told Brock Bowers has an official 30 visit lined up with the @ChicagoBears — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) March 23, 2024

Bowers, 21, is a big frame at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds. He is inarguably the draft's highest-ranked tight-end prospect. Bowers is projected to be drafted sometime in the early first round.

The curious piece about Bowers' visit to the Bears is his position. The Bears aren't in dire need of a tight end. They re-signed Cole Kmet last season to a four-year extension. This offseason, they inked Gerald Everett to play alongside him.

Dallas Turner

Alabama's edge Dallas Turner is a prime candidate for the Bears' No. 9 pick in the draft.

Alabama edge Dallas Turner — who could be the first defensive player off the board — told me he has upcoming pre-draft visits with, among others, the #Bears (Nos. 1 and 9 overall picks), #Falcons (8) and #Vikings (11 and 23).



See the interview later on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/hjjarYZsv7 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 20, 2024

Turner is one of the draft's top-edge rushers. At 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, he's a unit. In 14 games in his junior year, Turner finished with 10 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 53 total tackles.

The Bears need an elite edge rusher opposite of Montez Sweat. Turner could be a plug for that gap.

Kiran Amegadjie

Yale offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie will take a top-30 visit with the Bears.

#Yale OT Kiran Amegadjie is the most fascinating OL in the draft. 6-5, 326 with 36" arms + 85.5" wingspan. Can play in any scheme.



Amegadjie has upcoming Top 30 Visits with the #Bears, #Browns & #Commanders. More coming.@The2KKiran5 on @TheDraftNetwork:https://t.co/21DnaPe3TE — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 18, 2024

Amegadjie is an Illinois native. He was born in Hinsdale and attended Hinsdale Central High School. At Yale, he was a three-year starter. He played right guard during his sophomore season before shifting to left tackle during his junior and senior seasons.

He played in just four games his senior season after undergoing season-ending quad surgery.

Nehemiah Pritchett

Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett is one of the most athletic cornerbacks in the draft.

Update: The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions will host #Auburn CB Nehemiah Pritchett on Top 30 Visits, per source.



Pritchett ran a blazing-fast 4.36 40 with a 1.76 10-yard split. @SeniorBowl standout previously visited with the #Cardinals. https://t.co/kNUK5RVvV6 — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 25, 2024

As shown in the post, Pritchett ran a 4.36 40-yard dash and the NFL Scouting Combine. He finished with an exemplary athletic score, too. Poles and the Bears are known for bringing in young talent who have exceptional athletic scores.

He played five years at Auburn. There, he finished his career with three interceptions, 115 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and one sack.

Elijah Jones

Boston College cornerback Elijah Jones will have a top-30 visit with the Bears.

Boston College CB Elijah Jones has Top 30s scheduled with the Chicago Bears & Washington Commanders, source said.



He’s also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs during the pre-draft process.



Explosive athlete at 6’1” jumped 42.50” in the vert in Indy (T-1st among all… — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 26, 2024

In six seasons at Boston College, Jones recorded seven interceptions (five in his sixth season), 156 tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack.

Jha’Quan Jackson

Tulane wide receiver Jha’Quan Jackson will take a visit to Halas Hall leading up to the NFL Draft.

The Chicago Bears will host Tulane WR Jha’Quan Jackson on a 30 visit, a source said.



Dynamic & explosive wideout has also received heavy interest from the Lions, Eagles and Cardinals, among others, during the pre-draft process. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 2, 2024

Jackson played five seasons at Tulane. He finished his career with 1,743 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. His single-season career bests are 554 yards and eight touchdowns.

Cam Hart

Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart will visit Halas Hall during the pre-draft process.

Notre Dame CB Cam Hart has in-person visits with the #Bears & #Commanders.



Hart is a 6-3, 202 pound CB with 33" arms. A scheme versatile talent, Hart thrives playing both inside and outside, and in press man coverage.@CamHart_ on @TheDraftNetwork:https://t.co/dPKoYIagdC — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 29, 2024

Hart played four seasons at Notre Dame. He finished his career with two interceptions, 10.5 tackles for loss and 90 tackles.

Dylan Laube

New Hampshire running back Dylan Laube will visit the Bears.

UNH RB Dylan Laube has Top 30 visits set up with the Saints and the Bears.



He does not have one with the Patriots as of now — Sophie Weller (@sophieewellerr) March 21, 2024

Laube played five seasons at New Hampshire. In 2022, he rushed for over 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns. He can rush and receive out of the backfield, catching for nearly 700 yards last season.

