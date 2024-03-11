Giants trade for Panthers star Brian Burns and give him massive deal, report says

FILE: Brian Burn of the Carolina Panthers takes the field during player introductions before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 1, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

On the first day of NFL free agency, the New York Giants reportedly have made a major splash via trade.

New York is acquiring star pass rusher Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a second-round pick (No. 39 overall) and fifth-round pick (No. 141) in next month's draft, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Monday.

The Giants are also signing Burns to a huge five-year deal worth up to $150 million, with $87.5 million guaranteed, per NFL Network's report.

With an average annual value of $30 million, the reported deal will make Burns the NFL's fourth-highest-paid defensive player behind San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, according to salary figures from Spotrac.

Burns, who turns 26 in April, spent the first five years of his career with Carolina after being drafted 16th overall by the franchise in 2019. The Panthers had placed a $24 million franchise tag on him last week.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Burns has racked up 46 sacks, eight forced fumbles, 59 tackles for loss, 246 total tackles and 95 quarterback hits over 67 starts and 80 appearances in his career.His best season came in 2022 when he tallied career highs in sacks (12.5), tackles for loss (17), total tackles (63) and QB hits (22).

Along with being productive, Burns has also been durable. He didn't miss more than one game in any of his first five seasons.

In 16 games last season, Burns recorded eight sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 50 total tackles and 18 quarterback hits. He will now help form an imposing Giants defensive front that already boasted the likes of tackle Dexter Lawrence and pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Earlier Monday, the Giants reportedly added offensive guard Jon Runyan on a three-year deal worth up $30 million and running back Devin Singletary on a three-year deal worth up $19.5 million via free agency.

Meanwhile, running back Saquon Barkley and safety Xavier McKinney departed New York for deals with the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers, respectively.

