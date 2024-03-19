Win free tickets to Cubs Opening Day at Wrigley Field

Opening Day is right around the corner, and baseball fans across the country are gearing up to play hooky to watch their favorite teams kick off the 2024 MLB season.

This year, the Chicago Cubs are persuading fan to ditch work or school for the home opener at Wrigley Field with a little added incentive.

The Cubs are offering 10 fans free tickets to their home opener at Wrigley Field "through the "Opening Day Off" sweepstakes.

"Opening Day is a holiday, and many fans opt to take off from work or school to celebrate the start of the baseball season with us," Cubs Senior Vice President of Marketing Jen Martindale said in a statement. "This sweepstakes is honoring that unwritten tradition and giving 10 lucky fans free tickets to Opening Day at Wrigley Field.""

Monday, March 19 through Saturday, March 23, fans can register at www.cubs.com/dayoff for the chance to win a pair of tickets for the Cubs home opener against the Colorado Rockies on April 1 at 1:20 p.m. CT.

The 10 winners will also receive an Opening Day swag bag, as well as a ballpark lunch voucher presented by Vienna Beef. Winners will be randomly selected and notified "on or around" Monday, March 25.

