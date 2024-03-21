Ramblers bested by Bradley in NIT first round

The Loyola Ramblers' season came to an end Wednesday night, as the team fell to the Bradley Braves by a score of 74-62 in the first round of the NIT.

The team showed improved signs of life in the second half but could not complete the comeback, as they lost out to their former Missouri Valley Conference rivals.

Here are three observations from the loss:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Almost… almost

The Ramblers got off to a nightmare start falling as far behind as 21 points in the first half. The team was able to manage the bleeding a little bit to keep the lead at 17, but victory seemed bleak heading into the break.

https://x.com/NITMBB/status/1770612647802581447?s=20

The Ramblers answered back almost immediately at the start of the second half, with Braden Norris knocking down a three to get the ball moving. The team improved their field goal shooting to an even 50 percent, while shooting beyond the arc at a rate of 35 percent, a solid increase from nine percent in the first half. The Ramblers were able to get the deficit as close to two points but came up just short with the comeback.

Bradley offense comes out hot

The Braves opened the game on a tear, jumping to an early lead and never looking back. Despite a late Rambler charge, Bradley seemed to always respond right back, either draining a shot, or finding their way to the free throw line.

The Braves were led by four scorers all in double-figures, with Duke Deen pacing the team with 18 points. Darius Hannah was right behind him with 17 points, while Connor Hickman and Malevy Leons each had 14.

Norris with a solid senior sendoff

Playing in what ultimately became his final game as a Rambler, Norris took matters into his own hands in the second half. After the guard was held scoreless in the first half, he exploded for 17 points all in the second half to lead the team.

https://x.com/RamblersMBB/status/1770608647695176005?s=20

As the team struggled to shoot from beyond the arc, Norris took charge with four treys to lead all scorers. He came up just one three-pointer short of tying the Loyola all-time record for made threes.