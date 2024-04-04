USC quarterback Caleb Williams came to Chicago for his top-30 visit on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Ian Rapoport reported the visit will likely be the first and only top-30 visit Williams will take with any NFL team.

The Bears brought Williams out to dinner in Lake Forest, taking him to Sophia Steak, according to multiple reports. The restaurant detail was first reported by Peter Schrager.

Albert Breer confirmed Williams and the Bears' top brass went to Sophia Steak. He added to the report, saying half a dozen or so prospects were in town for their top-30 visits with the Bears; that crew went to Eddie Merlot's in Lake Forest, while Williams and the Bears' big heads went to Sophia Steak.

ESPN 1000 was the first to report Williams was in town last night. Sources confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock that Williams dined with members of the organization and some veteran Bears players, including wide receiver DJ Moore.

"Williams' visit was a success," Schrock wrote Thursday. "The likely future face of the franchise continued to make a positive impression on everyone in the building, from key decision-makers to coaches and other members of the organization."

This visit cleared the "final hurdle" the Bears needed to jump for Williams' evaluation. To this point, they've done a bunch of work evaluating and meeting with their likely new quarterback.

A Bears contingent met with Williams late at night during the NFL Scouting Combine. It was a brief meeting, but the Bears were able to get to know him and test his knowledge.

Then, a cohort of Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus, Shane Waldron, Kerry Joseph and nearly 10 Bears staff members flew to Southern California for his pro day. There, they met with Williams for dinner before his pro day and watched him throw at USC's campus.

Poles told the media after that they would host Williams for a top-30 visit during the first week of April. They can do a variety of things with Williams at Halas Hall, including on-field workouts, drills, formal meetings and medicals.

Remember, Williams declined to provide his medicals at the NFL Combine. He did, however, agree to provide medicals for teams with the capability to draft him. He likely completed medicals for the Bears at Halas Hall during his top-30 visit, solidifying the Bears' complete evaluation of him.

Now until the draft, it appears the Bears are doing their best to build a relationship with him and the team for when they take him with the No. 1 pick.

