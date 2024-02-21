Justin Fields explains why he unfollowed the Bears on Instagram

Social media went into a frenzy on Monday when fans figured out Justin Fields had unfollowed the Bears' Instagram account.

With Equanimeous St. Brown and his brother Amon-Ra on The 33rd Team podcast, Fields revealed why he unfollowed the team's social media.

"Why do people take social media so seriously?" Fields asked. "I still mess with the Bears I'm just trying to take a little break. I unfollowed the Bears and the NFL [social media accounts]. I'm not just trying to have football on my timeline. .. It's something that I don't want to see on my timeline. I'm about to go on vacation. I don't want to see no football."

He also said he's tired of hearing the talk between him and Caleb Williams.

"Man, I'm tired of hearing all the talk. 'We want Fields. We want Caleb. Bro, it's just ..."

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has been exploring the possibility of taking USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, which would most likely result in the Bears trading Justin Fields to another team before free agent signing begins on March 13.

