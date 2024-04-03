Rome Odunze will have his top-30 visit with Bears on Thursday: report

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze will conduct his top-30 visit with the Chicago Bears on Thursday, according to a report from Ian Rapoport.

Washington WR Rome Odunze, a likely Top 10 pick and one of the Draft's best WRs, visited the #Jets today, source said, and he has the #Bears tomorrow. He's already spent time with the #Giants, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2024

MORE: Top-30 visit tracker: Here are some of the collegiate players who have visited with the Bears

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

According to Rapoport, Odunze visited with the Jets on Wednesday. He's already spent time with the Giants. He also has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Cardinals, according to ESPN's Brady Henderson.

Odunze, 21, is expected to be one of the top wide receivers taken off the draft board come April 25. He, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers are this draft class' top pass catchers.

He had a phenomenal senior season with the Huskies this past season. In 15 games, he caught 92 passes for 1,640 yards (led FBS, school record) and 13 touchdowns from quarterback Michael Penix Jr. He finished his junior season with 1,145 yards and seven touchdowns, too.

Odunze has a big frame. At the NFL Scouting Combine, he measured 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds. His arms measure 32 1/4 inches and his hands are 9 1/4 inches. At the combine, too, he ran a 4.45 40-yard dash and a 39-inch vertical leap.

The Bears might have a chance to draft Odunze with the No. 9 pick, depending on how it unfolds. They will undoubtedly take USC's Caleb Williams with the first pick. After that, it'll be a wait-and-see game depending on trades and possible surprise picks.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.